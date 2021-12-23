Gabby Barrett, Husband Cade Foehner Start Sweet Christmas Tradition With Daughter Baylah May

Christmas in 2021 will be the first for Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner’s baby girl, Baylah May. Being her first Christmas means the start of new traditions made for the family of three.

Ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, Barrett shared with Taste of Country that she and Foehner already had a very specific tradition they were ready to commence this holiday season.

The couple are the kind of family who set up Christmas decorations on Nov. 1, but there is one decor item Barrett saved for last — one specially meant for Baylah.

“I want to start making a tradition of her putting a topper on every year,” Barrett shares. “Dad lifts her up and lets her put the topper on, so I think that will be cute to start for our family.”

The two singers welcomed their baby girl on January 18, 2021, after sharing with the world that they were expecting in August of 2020.

The American Idol alum is cautious when it comes to posting pictures of their little one on social media, making sure Baylah’s face is covered in the photos she shares. Earlier in December, Barrett posted a snapshot of her family decked out in matching black and red checked pajamas, with Baylah adorably hiding her little face behind a gift package.

“Early Merry Christmas from the Foehner’s! Hoping everyone has a wonderful, relaxing holiday season celebrating the birth of our Lord! (I will be off the internet most of the time enjoying family time!).” she captioned the post.

For Barrett, when deciding on what tradition they would soon begin, the idea formed from traditions both she and her husband took part in with their families during the holidays.

“It’s kind of a spinoff of what I did with my family growing up,” she states. “We had a tree and we would take out all of the super sentimental ornaments from school that we had made. We would just take out time and blast Christmas music and just enjoy decorating the tree. Very special, and we did it every year.”

When it comes to her music, the singer recently clinched both Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song at the American Music Awards.