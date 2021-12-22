NWS Cheyenne: Incoming Snowstorm Could Bring Blizzard Conditions

Heavy mountain snow combined with gusty winds could make for blizzard conditions along portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming Thursday through early this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following messages Wednesday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges from 3 PM Thursday to 11 AM Christmas morning. Heavy snow is expected with total snowfall accumulations up to 24 inches for the Snowy Range and 36 inches for the Sierra Madre Range. Winds will gust as high as 55 mph. For the lower elevations, there is a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon. Total snowfall of 5 to 8 inches will be possible along with possible blizzard conditions.

Get our free mobile app

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEKEND... WYZ112-114-231200- /O.UPG.KCYS.WS.A.0013.211223T2200Z-211225T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.W.0019.211223T2200Z-211225T1800Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 feet for the Sierra Madre Range and 2 feet for the Snowy Range. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Hikers and snow mobilers likely to become disoriented and lost with very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEKEND... WYZ111-113-231200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0014.211224T0000Z-211224T1800Z/ Southwest Carbon County-Upper North Platte River Basin- Including the cities of Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County to include Dixon...Baggs and Dad. Upper North Platte River Valley to include Saratoga and Encampment. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause very poor visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEKEND... WYZ109-110-231200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0014.211224T0000Z-211225T0000Z/ Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Rawlins, Arlington, and Elk Mountain 155 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Carbon County to include Rawlins and Sinclair. North Snowy Range Foothills to include Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Near zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

weather.gov/cys

Various High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings will be in effect into Thursday night. Expect west to southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. There will be a high blow-over risk for light/high profile vehicles, including camping and tractor-trailers.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 WYZ101-107-110-230415- /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0054.211223T0000Z-211224T0900Z/ /O.EXB.KCYS.HW.W.0061.211223T0000Z-211224T0900Z/ Converse County Lower Elevations-East Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Wheatland, Guernsey, Arlington, and Elk Mountain 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 WYZ106-230415- /O.CAN.KCYS.HW.W.0061.000000T0000Z-211223T0000Z/ /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0054.211223T0000Z-211224T0900Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.W.0063.211223T0000Z-211224T0900Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- Including the city of Bordeaux 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 WYZ104-105-109-230415- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.A.0054.211223T1800Z-211224T0900Z/ Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Carbon County- Including the cities of Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, and Rawlins 101 PM MST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

READ MORE:

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages