Paramount Pictures has released a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and if you're a fan of The Matrix, you're in for a treat. The 30 second-long clip is a lighthearted parody of The Matrix Resurrections, which hit theaters earlier this week.

The preview opens with The Matrix's green curtain of numeric code, then cuts to Sonic (Ben Schwartz) as he delivers the line, "Face it. You'll never catch me." There's also a nod to The Matrix's rain-soaked aesthetic as well as the ultimate choice between red and blue that Morpheus gives to Neo.

Check out the teaser below, which was posted with a play on The Matrix's iconic line, "I can only show you the door. You're the one that has to walk through it.":

In addition, Paramount shared a brand new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog, which mimics the poster design for The Matrix Resurrections. Instead of a red pill next to a blue pill, it's a red quill and a blue quill. This is, of course, in reference the choice one must make between Knuckles the Echidna (red) and Sonic the Hedgehog (blue). Genius.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which came out in 2020, featured tons of easter eggs and pop culture references. So it's not surprising that the best way to advertise Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is by piggybacking off this winter's most anticipated release. It's all in good fun, and will undoubtedly encourage more Sonic fans to check out The Matrix Resurrections, if they weren't planning on doing so already. It's a win-win.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8, 2022.