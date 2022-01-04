Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration was loaded with performances as more than 50 artists rang in 2022 on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS.

Gabby Barrett took the stage at Miranda Lambert's bar and entertainment venue, Casa Rosa. She opted for her smash hit "I Hope," which the audience was clearly ready for. At one point she held the microphone up and let her fans take over for the chorus.

By her side is her husband, guitarist and singer Cade Foehner. It's become the norm to see him accompanying his wife on stage. The two met while competing on Season 16 of American Idol. They married on Oct. 5, 2019, and welcomed a baby girl, Baylah May, on Jan. 18, 2021.

Despite not winning her season and not receiving a record deal, Barrett has blazed her own trail. She released "I Hope" independently and even returned to the Idol stage to perform it on Season 17. The popularity of the song garnered the attention of several labels, and Barrett signed with Warner Music Nashville in 2019.

Barrett wrapped 2021 with a few CMA nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year with "The Good Ones," as well as New Artist of the Year. She also released the deluxe version of her debut album Goldmine on Nov. 19. So far, the "Footprints on the Moon" singer has a few festival dates lined up for 2022.

