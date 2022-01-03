Lainey Wilson, who had one of the biggest breakout years in 2021 of any Country artist, is playing a live show in Laramie in February. Not only that, but during the Season Finale of the fourth season for the hit show, 'Yellowstone', she had a featured performance during a commercial break.

Wilson performed a song that is featured on 'Yellowstone's official playlist. The song is 'Workin' Overtime'. She also would perform acoustic versions of her breakout hit, 'Things A Man Ought to Know' and 'Rolling Stone'.

The Country star also shared what the show means to her and how it ties in to her music in between each song. 'Yellowstone' posted the individual performances on their Instagram account. You don't want to miss these below...

Wilson's entire three song performance was in a featured video presented by Fritos. The video is up on the Paramount YouTube page, but you can check it out right here.

Two more songs from Lainey Wilson are also on the soundtrack to 'Yellowstone's third season. 'Small Town Girl' and 'Straight Up Sideways' are the two tracks that made that playlist.

And we mentioned that Lainey Wilson is coming to Wyoming for a show. She will play at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie on Saturday, February 19th. You can purchase tickets through Eventbrite at the link provided here. Admission for her show starts at $15. She's on the 'Yellowstone' soundtrack and she's one of Country's rising stars that is taking off. What more could you ask for from a great show next month in Laramie?

