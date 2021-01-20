Garth Brooks performed alone at Wednesday's (Jan. 20) presidential inauguration, but he used the moment to call for unity in the United States. The country superstar sang "Amazing Grace" as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

The country megastar performed an a cappella rendition of the spiritual standard, descending the steps to the podium clad in jeans, a black shirt and coat. He was also wearing a black cowboy hat and mask, which he removed before singing.

Brooks gave an emotional delivery of the song, and he ramped it up one notch more when he paused before the final verse, asking everyone who was watching both in person and at home to join him "as one, united."

"This is not a political statement," Brooks shared on Monday (Jan. 18), when his inauguration performance was announced. "This is a statement of unity."

Brooks has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter (except Ronald Reagan), and his wife, fellow artist Trisha Yearwood, has also played for several presidents. In 2016, Brooks was asked to perform for Donald Trump's inauguration, but declined the offer because of a conflicting tour date.

Lady Gaga delivered the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez also performed at Biden and Harris' inauguration. On Wednesday night, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard will sing their new duet "Undivided" during a television special celebrating the United States' new president and vice president. The celebrations come two weeks after riots at the U.S. Capitol and amid threats of more of the same in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

