Gas Prices in Southeast Wyoming Before Memorial Day Weekend

We are approaching Memorial Day Weekend, which is certainly one of the weekends of the year when you would expect a decent amount of travel from motorists. It could also be the highest we have seen gas prices for the holiday weekend since 2014.

In the first gas decrease in two weeks, the national average price of gas went down $.01 this past weekend and currently stands at $3.03 per gallon, which happens to be exactly what the state average price in Wyoming is as well. However, the national average price is currently up $.15 from last month when it was sitting at $2.88 per gallon. Jeanette McGee, spokesperson for AAA, talked about what is currently happen with gas prices:

AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular...With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price...Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown.

Of course, last year at this time, travel was much more limited given we were in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, even with the approaching holiday weekend. If you are intending on traveling for Memorial Day Weekend, AAA has some tips and reminder to help with your trip:

Get your battery, engine, and tires checked.

When your gas hits 1/4 tank remaining, consider refueling.

It's likely that gas prices will be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations so fill your tank outside of your ultimate destination.

Closest gas stations can be found using the AAA app.

It's important to have an emergency roadside kit on your trip. The kit includes mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables.

In Cheyenne, the cheapest gas is currently at Gasamat on Lincolnway for $2.89 per gallon. It is also the same price at the Walmart on Livingston.

In Laramie, the cheapest gas is at the pumps located at Tumbleweed Express on Bluebird Ln for just $2.67 per gallon. The Conoco on Snowy Range Rd is the next cheapest at $2.79 per gallon.

Safe travels this holiday weekend, everyone!