Get Ready To Rock, Cheyenne! Edge Fest Returns Summer 2022

One of the best shows last year in Cheyenne had LP and Tai Verdas as headliners for the show on Cheyenne's West Edge. It was an electrified crowd that craved the return of the free concert. They were not disappointed with the performances, either. Both performers absolutely brought it and left it all out there.

Now, we're around 7 months past the most recent version of the festival, and I don't know about you, but I'm ready to do it all over again. It also looks like the folks that organize the festival as there is a date for the 2022 version of the concert. While the date is out, there's no word yet as to whom we'll see on the stage this year.

Get our free mobile app

This year's date to pencil in on your calendars for Edge Fest is Saturday, August 27th. So a nice late Summer concert that will give us a nice send-off from another great Summer in the Capitol city.

The post for the event on Facebook, also labels this event as "Wyoming's Largest Free Outdoor Music Festival". If you saw the beer lines last year, you'd totally agree with this! It's a huge concert. They also do a great job of getting artists to play. It felt like Tai Verdas' "A-Ok" blew up last year after his performance in Cheyenne. I'm not saying that us being in the audience made that a hit, but you can't say it didn't. Blindly looking at it, of course.

What do you think? Are you totally pumped for another Edge Fest this year?