I've said it for years.

The difference between a fiddle and a violin is the price of the ticket.

If you're going to see a fiddler, the price of the ticket will be less than if you go to see a violinist. That fiddler could well be wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. That violinist will be wearing a tuxedo.

Get our free mobile app

I was only joking, of course. But then again, maybe not.

The fiddle and the violin, you see, are the same instrument. And according to Johnsonstring.com, the folks who are experts in string instruments, the difference is simply the music that's being played.

That's right. What distinguishes a fiddle from a violin is the style of music that's being played. A violin is most associated with classical music, orchestras, and symphonies. Maybe chamber music.

The fiddle? It's mostly Cajun, bluegrass, folk, and country music. The instrument itself is the same. It's what comes out of it that defines whether it's a violin or a fiddle.

Now to be honest, I'm not too deep into the classical stuff. But if you're talkin' a red hot smokin' fiddle, Doug Kershaw here can really do it to it.