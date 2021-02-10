Governor Gordon Signs 20 Bills Into Wyoming Law

Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday signed 20 more bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature during its recent eight-day virtual session into state law.

The governor has now signed every bill passed by lawmakers during that session into law. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene in Cheyenne on March 1 for a roughly month-long session.

Most of the higher-profile pieces of legislation, including a school finance recalibration measure that would cut education funding in the state by $100 million, will be considered during that general session. Wyoming usually alternates a month-long budget session every other year with a two-month general session.

But this year legislative leaders re-worked what would have been a two-month general session into a different schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the list of bills the governor signed into law yesterday:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title HB0008 HEA0006 Consumer credit amendments HB0018 HEA0007 Military training memorials HB0025 HEA0008 Tribal vehicle registration exemption implementation HB0035 HEA0009 Theft statute-amendment HB0045 HEA0010 Changes to water right - notice requirements for hearing HB0030 HEA0013 Public utility assessment HB0009 HEA0015 Short time compensation program HB0027 HEA0016 Business code revisions HB0013 HEA0017 Alcoholic beverage regulation HB0015 HEA0018 Department of transportation communication facilities HJ0001 HEJR0001 Traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress treatments SF0057 SEA0005 School finance-dates for fund transfers SF0014 SEA0007 Credit for reinsurance SF0032 SEA0008 Water permit notice requirements SF0060 SEA0009 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-2 SF0029 SEA0010 Revised uniform law on notarial acts SF0054 SEA0011 Statewide health information exchange-codification SF0026 SEA0012 Animal abuse statutes reorganization and update SF0018 SEA0013 Universal occupational licensure SF0053 SEA0014 Ground ambulance service provider assessment act