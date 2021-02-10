Governor Gordon Signs 20 Bills Into Wyoming Law
Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday signed 20 more bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature during its recent eight-day virtual session into state law.
The governor has now signed every bill passed by lawmakers during that session into law. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene in Cheyenne on March 1 for a roughly month-long session.
Most of the higher-profile pieces of legislation, including a school finance recalibration measure that would cut education funding in the state by $100 million, will be considered during that general session. Wyoming usually alternates a month-long budget session every other year with a two-month general session.
But this year legislative leaders re-worked what would have been a two-month general session into a different schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the list of bills the governor signed into law yesterday:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|HB0008
|HEA0006
|Consumer credit amendments
|HB0018
|HEA0007
|Military training memorials
|HB0025
|HEA0008
|Tribal vehicle registration exemption implementation
|HB0035
|HEA0009
|Theft statute-amendment
|HB0045
|HEA0010
|Changes to water right - notice requirements for hearing
|HB0030
|HEA0013
|Public utility assessment
|HB0009
|HEA0015
|Short time compensation program
|HB0027
|HEA0016
|Business code revisions
|HB0013
|HEA0017
|Alcoholic beverage regulation
|HB0015
|HEA0018
|Department of transportation communication facilities
|HJ0001
|HEJR0001
|Traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress treatments
|SF0057
|SEA0005
|School finance-dates for fund transfers
|SF0014
|SEA0007
|Credit for reinsurance
|SF0032
|SEA0008
|Water permit notice requirements
|SF0060
|SEA0009
|Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-2
|SF0029
|SEA0010
|Revised uniform law on notarial acts
|SF0054
|SEA0011
|Statewide health information exchange-codification
|SF0026
|SEA0012
|Animal abuse statutes reorganization and update
|SF0018
|SEA0013
|Universal occupational licensure
|SF0053
|SEA0014
|Ground ambulance service provider assessment act