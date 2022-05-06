Poll: What Is The Most Important Quality For Wyoming Candidates?

The filing period for Wyoming political candidates is fast approaching.

Candidates for state offices can file with the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office starting on May 12, and the filing period ends on May 27.

It's a busy year for state races with the Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Treasurer all up for election.

Wyoming also has a hotly contested Republican primary for the state's lone congressional seat, where incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney is battling Donald Trump's chosen candidate, Cheyenne Attorney Harriet Hageman. Conservative firebrand State Sen. Anthony Bouchard is also on the ballot. Several legislative seats around the state are also on the ballot.

While we don't know who all of the candidates will be for these offices, it's not too early to wonder what Wyoming voters are looking for in statewide candidates. Do you look for a conservative fiscal approach? Maybe you are looking for someone with a vision for moving Wyoming ahead? Or on the other side of the coin, maybe you want someone who won't try to change Wyoming because you like it just the way it is? Maybe you want people who will support former President Trump and his movement?

What qualities are you most looking for in statewide candidates for political office in Wyoming this year?

To be clear, we are only talking about state offices in this poll, not elections for sheriff, county commission, and other local seats (we'll do a future poll on those elections). Even though legislative candidates don't run statewide, they deal with statewide issues so we are including them in this poll.

