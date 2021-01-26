Wyoming Legislature To Reconvene For Eight Day Virtual Session

Amy Richards, Townsquare Media

The Wyoming Legislature will reconvene for an eight-day virtual session on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Although the virtual session will conclude next week, several weeks of committee meetings and other legislative events are slated for the rest of the winter and the first week or so of the spring of 2021.

Lawmakers will reconvene again on March 1, although it's not clear at this point whether that session--which is scheduled to run for roughly a month--will be held virtually, in person, or in some combination of the two.

The Wyoming Legislature alternates 20-day budget sessions, which focus on state finances, with 40-day general sessions, in which a broad range of topics can be addressed. The 2021 session is a general session, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's calendar has been radically changed from the normal schedule for a general session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can see the full calendar for the rest of the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature here.

