Austin-based artist Grace Pettis and her friends Hane Skot and Nicole Dean were tackling some big topics when they wrote her new song "Never Get It Back." The new song, premiering exclusively on The Boot, is an encouragement to seize every last moment you have in life.

"We talked about how we all have these guiding stars, but that the stars themselves are just dead things a million miles and years in the past away," Pettis recounts. "In the moment, we are more alive than they are.

"There’s always going to be somebody that tells you that this is not your moment, but every moment that you're alive belongs to you," she adds. Together, the trio summarized the deep, hours-long conversation an inspiring message and driving melody, which features background vocals from alt-country duo the Watson Twins.

"They have this unique, perfect blend of down-home old-school country and inventive, otherworldly tones and melodies," Pettis gushes of the pair. "The parts ... just fit so perfectly with the vibe of the song. Their background vocals are cosmic and cool, but they feel organic at the same time."

"Never Get It Back" is one of several collaborations on Pettis' forthcoming new album, Working Woman. Produced by singer-songwriter Mary Bragg, the project also features Bragg, the Indigo Girls, Ruthie Foster, Dar Williams and Gina Chavez; it will be Pettis' first release with MPress Records following two independent records.

An acclaimed songwriter who's won NPR's Mountain Stage New Song Contest, Pettis grew up in both Atlanta, Ga., and Mentone, Ala., splitting time between her divorced parents, a songwriter and a poetry scholar. She is also one-third of Nobody's Girl, the folk-pop trio also featuring BettySoo and Rebecca Loebe.

​"Never Get It Back" is set for release on Friday (March 26). Working Woman is due out in its entirety on May 7 and available for pre-order on CD and vinyl and to pre-save on Spotify. Visit GracePettis.com for more.

Listen to Grace Pettis' "Never Get It Back" (Feat. the Watson Twins):

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: