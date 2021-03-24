UPDATE: Suspected DUI Driver in Custody After Injuring Pedestrian in Cheyenne
9:14 P.M. UPDATE: Police say the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday evening in east Cheyenne.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Nationway at 5:49 p.m.
Farkas says the pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, but she didn't provide any details about the driver.
Get our free mobile app
Farkas says Nationway has been cleared.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne
Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.
Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.