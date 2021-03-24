9:14 P.M. UPDATE: Police say the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday evening in east Cheyenne.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Nationway at 5:49 p.m.

Farkas says the pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, but she didn't provide any details about the driver.

Farkas says Nationway has been cleared.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.​