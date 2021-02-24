Grand Teton National Park Had a Larger than Normal Earthquake

allanswart, Thinkstock

It's not likely to have caused any real damage, but there was a larger than normal earthquake that was felt near Grand Teton National Park today.

The USGS is reporting that a 3.6 magnitude quake was centered just to the southeast of Grand Teton this morning.

USGS

We see earthquakes in the 1 to 2 range near Grand Teton and Yellowstone all the time. A quake that is actually felt that is above 3 is not seen often.

As the earthquake scale goes, this isn't even close to major. A 3.6 can easily be felt but only does minor damage even when located near a populated area. Other than a few cabins and park buildings, this quake probably didn't even wake the bears up.

Most of the time quakes like this in Wyoming are just odd anomalies and aren't a precedent for anything major. However, we do live in one of the most seismically active parts of America that has seen magnitude 7 quakes and higher back in 1959 at Hebgen Lake in Yellowstone so it's worth paying attention to new activity there.

Get our free mobile app

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming

Filed Under: earthquake, Grand Teton National Park, USGS
Categories: Wyoming
Back To Top