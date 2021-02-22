Midwest Earthquake Felt in Kansas City

A weekend earthquake rattled parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. It was a relatively strong one for the Midwest and was felt up to 280 miles away.

Clever, but not true. There is a much more likely cause of the recent tremors in the area.

According to the Associated Press, seismologists believe the earlier quakes were caused by the underground injection of wastewater from gas and oil production. Which would explain the number of minor tremors reported there in the last month.

So far there have been no reports of major damage or injuries.