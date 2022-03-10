Great News! Camping World Is Now Open In Cheyenne

You heard that right, Camping World is now open in Cheyenne! If you've never been to a Camping World, this is your chance to check out what they offer. If you have an RV or are looking to buy one, they buy and sell RVs, they also have different types of gear for inside and outside of your RV.

When Did Camping World In Cheyenne Open?

They had a soft opening on Monday. I haven't seen anything on social media, or when I drove by the lot whether or not they had plans for a Grand Opening, but I would surmise that that would be in the works.

What Hours Is The New Camping World In Cheyenne Open?

They have pretty good hours if you're looking to expand your camping game. They're open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm. So, they offer plenty of time to go around and kick the tires(not too hard). Starting this upcoming Monday, March 14th they'll extend their weekday hours from 9 am to 7 pm.

Where Is The New Camping World In Cheyenne Located?

They're located on the eastern part of Cheyenne, past Serria Trading Company, near the Lowes Distribution Center at 8910 Hutchins Drive. It's definitely worth a trip over if you're at Wal-Mart already.

A nice thing that I noticed when I pulled into the parking lot. It was packed, it looks like they made a lot of hires. That's awesome news that they hired a good amount of people to add jobs to our community. That's a great way to come into a brand new state!

