Greater Cheyenne Greenway Seeks Ways to Expand Their System

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway is in the midst of celebrating their 30-year anniversary and they are hoping to work on making alternative transportation, such as running and biking, more accessible with an expansion of their system.

Residential areas, parks, city streets, and main roads all are a part of what make up the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and they have constantly been looking at ways to improve the Greenway. It once started with a group of volunteers to help make the Greenway into a concrete pathway that runs as a pathway across town that helps to ensure safe commutes for bicyclists and pedestrians.

There's a good chance that even if you have just driven past it, you've noticed the pathway, which now stretches 45 miles long in and around Cheyenne. Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, recently spoke with Wyoming News Now about the importance of the project, along with investment opportunities that surround the project:

Right now, we have pretty much everybody in Cheyenne within the city, proper, is within a half of a mile of our Greenway Connection. It is a 45-mile system, which is just remarkable for a city our size...What is really great about the system, now that it is really taking off, is that there is opportunity for a lot of public-private partnership, so developers will come in and want to do a new subdivision; if we can work together, then we are even doing better work for the taxpayers and Greenway users.

While expansion is certainly what the Greater Cheyenne Greenway is hoping for in the long run (no pun intended), they are also looking to make repairs to older portions of the pathways while also making them accessible for those with disabilities.

As someone who uses part of the Greenway to go on runs several times a week, and often looks for new pathways to run on, I certainly couldn't be more excited for any expansion the Greater Cheyenne Greenway is able to make as they continue to develop the project.

Vetter encourages anyone wanting to volunteer to help with the project to contact her office at the municipal building in downtown Cheyenne.