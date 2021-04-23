Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-Up is Set for May

It is only fitting that yesterday happened to be Earth Day and then sure enough, this is announced. The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-Up has been scheduled for the middle of next month for two separate weekends.

Spring has sprung! Okay, maybe it hasn't necessarily sprung yet, but by all odds, it is likely to have done just that by the time of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-Up. The spring clean-up effort is set to take place during the two weekends between May 15th and 23rd.

You can partake in the clean-up effort to help out the community as it has continued to show its significant maintenance contributions. Just remember that your clean-up efforts will also require you to wear boots or sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves as suggested wardrobe items for the event. It is also noted that the Cheyenne Greenway staff can bring lightweight gloves and trash bags upon request.

The Cheyenne Greenway system is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021! This would be a great way to celebrate the special time and of course, a perfect reason to get outside since most likely by that time (true) Spring will have sprung! Since it is the 30th anniversary for Cheyenne Greenway, they are encouraging the public to submit Greenway pictures, videos, and stories via social media using #Greenway30. Such materials can also be sent to the link here as well.

For all other info in regards to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-Up, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner by calling 307=638-4379 or emailing jvetter@cheyennecity.org.