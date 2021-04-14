Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund Aids Wyoming Workers

RERF has raised more than $20 million.

If you have ever turned on the Food Network, chances are you have seen Guy Fieri. That channels is on constantly at my house and it seems like Guy's shows are dominant when it comes to re-runs. He hosts popular shows like Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He's a big personality with even louder hair.

He also has a big heart.

According to Food & Wine magazine, Guy Fieri partnered with the National Restaurant Association to create the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The goal was to help one of the hardest hit industries of 2020, the restaurant industry. Guy spotlights many of the mom 'n' pop restaurants across this nation on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives so he's seen just how important these places are to our nation on a first-hand basis.

The goal was to take care of as many people as possible in the industry and according to the RERF, they've handed out grants to more than 43,000 restaurant workers nationwide. Each of the grants is $500. The website says donations have come from over 50 companies and 15,000 individuals.

The grants have been distributed in every single state in America, including Wyoming, based on applications. There is no list of beneficiary's names. However, the RERF website has broken down some demographics of their beneficiaries.

"Approximately 60 percent of recipients are between the ages of 21 and 35 and nearly 60 percent identify as female. Fifty percent of grants went to racial minorities. Eighty percent of grant recipients reported earning less than $50,000 per year in household income before being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Although we don't have specifics for our beloved state, it's nice to know that our friends, family and neighbors have been taken care of.