This past fall, Guy Fieri brought his team from 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to southeast Wyoming and tried some of the best food in all of Laramie. We've already seen a few of those episodes on The Food Network earlier this season. In just a couple weeks, another southeast Wyoming spot will be featured on the show.

This time, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is hitting up a popular mobile spot that makes its way around southeast Wyoming that you've definitely seen in and around Laramie and Cheyenne frequently.

As you can see, Double Dub's is going to be featured on the Friday, May 20th episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. The Double Dub's team was excited to make the announcement on their Facebook page.

If you've ever had the wings from Double Dub's, you know just how good they are, but they have also impressed not only the taste buds of Guy Fieri and his 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' crew, but they have also been recognized in the past for having 'Wyoming's Best Wings' as noted by 'Eat This, Not That'. They're also veterans of the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in the wing capital of Buffalo, NY.

So be sure to check out the upcoming episode for 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on Friday, May 20th for Double Dubs on The Food Network!

Of course, if you haven't been lucky enough as of yet to try the amazing wings from Double Dubs, they list each week where they will be setting up shop. So you can check out their weekend schedule here.

And in case you missed Guy Fieri when he came through Laramie this past fall. Check out a little of what he was up to...

You can tell Guy and his crew had blast in the Gem City! We hope he has another southeast Wyoming trip planned in the near future!

