How Far is Cheyenne From One of ‘Guy’s Flavortown Kitchens?’

It's like my grandma used to say, "If you can't make it to Flavortown, bring Flavortown to you." Well, I guess I don't really know if my grandma said that. She may have, who knows. Grandmas are always saying weird sayings and stuff.

Anyways, the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri has launched a new virtual chain restaurant. The Food Network host, celebrity chef, and restauranteur has a new project called Guy's Flavortown Kitchen, it's a delivery-only restaurant.

Food and Wine reports that the Flavortown Kitchens operate out of other restaurants' kitchens. If you're in the delivery area you can get your Cajun Chicken Alfredo and Donkey Sauce brought to you.

Guy's Flavortown Kitchen Locations

According to the Flavortown Kitchen's website, the virtual chain is operating in 23 states. None of which are Wyoming, or Colorado (yet). They say they hope to expand.

The closest locations to Cheyenne are 550-ish miles away in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Or 440-ish miles away in Salt Lake City, Utah. I don't know for sure, but I'd guess that that is outside their delivery range.

You'll have to book a hotel and make a trip if you're a real hardcore citizen of Flavortown. And when I say 'you'll' I mean me, because my wife will totally want to do just that. But, people have always done crazy stuff for the food they love: Cheyenne Couple Drives 7 Hours One Way to Satisfy Burger Craving.

