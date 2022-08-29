Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium.

No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict.

Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of Wyoming Army ROTC Cowboy Battalion cadets will test new rounds in the M116 75mm Pack Howitzer that they shoot off when the Pokes score on football weekends.

“We have a batch of new rounds and want to make sure there aren’t any issues before the first game,” says Maj. Chris Wilson, the Cowboy Battalion’s executive officer. “We just want to let people know so they’re not unduly alarmed.”

Let's hope we'll be hearing more of these during the actual games!