Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week

While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations.

But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next couple of days.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Quite an active week ahead for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle weather-wise. We have a cold front that will be approaching the area from the west Tuesday and Wednesday. This will increase winds over the area ahead of the front. Could see strong winds over Carbon County out near Rawlins and Muddy Gap as early as Tuesday night, that will spread further east Wednesday. May have a few High Wind Warnings out for that timeframe, especially the Arlington area on Interstate 80. As the front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday, it will turn sharply colder. Snow is expected to develop behind the front in this cold air. Accumulating snow is possible from Laramie to Rawlins Thursday. East of the Laramie Range, we will see snow, but accumulations are expected to be minor. Snow ends Friday, except for the mountains out west. Finally for the weekend, strong winds look to return. Could see High Wind Warnings once again for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned!''