38 Years Ago: The Judds’ ‘Rockin’ With the Rhythm’ Is Released

Thirty-eight years ago today, on Oct. 30, 1985, the Judds dropped their sophomore album. Naomi and Wynonna Judd's Rockin' With the Rhythm was released via RCA / Curb Records.

Rockin' With the Rhythm shot straight to No. 1, as did all four of the singles released from it: "Have Mercy," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days)," "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" and "Cry Myself to Sleep." Brent Maher produced the album and co-wrote four songs on the project, including the title track.

The Judds Rockin With the Rhythm album cover RCA Records loading...

""Rockin’ With the Rhythm" was the first song I sat down and wrote with Don Schlitz,” Maher recalls. “I started playing a shuffle rhythm on my guitar, and Don said, ‘I like that groove.’ Then we started writing, and we got on a roll. Within 45 minutes, the song was finished. Don’s grasp of lyric and the English language is just enormous. He’s a very quick and prolific writer. And from that, Don and I wrote many songs together, and we became dear friends.”

The Judds were nominated for three ACM Awards for Rockin' With the Rhythm -- Song of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Album of the Year -- as well as three CMA Awards, for Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, the latter two for "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days)." Rockin' With the Rhythm was also named the Top Album of the Year by Billboard in 1986 and has been certified Platinum, for sales of one million copies.

See the Judds Through the Years: