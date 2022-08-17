As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.

Mizu Sushi

One of the three sushi places in town. Mizu Sushi does not only serve sushi, but they also have Vietnamese food, such as Pho & Spring Rolls.

Address: 307 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Niko Sushi & Steak

Just across from the dorms, on Grand Ave. Niko Sushi & Steak offers really great sushi.

Address: 1702 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Anong’s

One of the two Thai Restaurants in town, Anong's is personally my go-to spot for some comfort food. Their Pad-Thai and Crab Rangoons are some of my personal favorite! Oh and you have got to get their Thai Coffee and Tea as well!

Address: 101 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Thai Spice

The other Thai restaurant in town, known for their super amazing Yellow Curry! One of the best yet! I am a huge fan of spice, so their Tomyum is certainly my #1 favorite. Oh and they also have a boba place next door, so you can grab some boba while you eat! or after, if you still have some space left in your tummy!

Address: 204 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Sushi Boat & Korean BBQ

This place is a mixed of Japanese and Korean. Yay for me because I am a huge fan of Korean food and I don't have to drive so far to get them. I personally really like their seafood noodle. Like I said, I'm a huge fan of spicy food, and I love broths, so the seafood noodle is just really great, especially on a cold day! The place is super cute too! With the sunken table, it felt super cozy and fun! Has that hint of Japan-vibe to it!

Address: 501 Boswell Dr, Laramie, WY 82070

Buffalo Indian Restaurant

Replacing the Chuck Wagon, we finally have an Indian restaurant in town! I feel like it's not going to be helpful if I keep saying that I love everything on this list, but I honestly do. It's such a great place for Indian food. As a huge fan of breads, their naans are really good. I can literally eat it "NAAN-STOP."

Address: 1502 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Peking Chinese Restaurant

Okay, Panda Express does not count. Peking is one of the three Chinese restaurant we have in town. A classic, their fried rice is good! You can never go wrong with fried rice.

Address: 1665 N 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82072

New Mandarin Restaurant

So apparently, this place has been around since my aunt went to UWYO back in the 80s, but back then they were just called "Mandarin." According to my aunt, they were very good back then too! They have such a wide variety of selections, it always take me forever to choose because I always want to eat everything!

Address: 1254 N 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82072

No. 1 Buffet

This list is not in any particular order, but the irony of putting NO.1, LAST. Well, technically, it is "no.1 from the back." Anyway, as a fan of dumplings, this place has really great dumplings & I love their Egg Foo Young.

Address: 3236 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070