Here’s What Going To A Rockies Game This Year Will Look Like

It's hard to believe that opening day is just over a week away as I'm writing this, but it is. While this past offseason has been a bit tumultuous, to say the least, in terms of people's feelings towards management trading away fan favorites and superstars to save a buck (see Nolan Arenado), it will be nice to see baseball and hang out at the ball park.

According to The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, who have released a full list of protocols for games at Coors Field, which opens up on April 1 and will be hosting the Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, there will be baseball and there will be fans in the stadium...just not at full capacity. (But let's face it, were we REALLY expecting a bunch of full houses for the Rockies this year?)

Get our free mobile app

A capacity of 21,363 (about 42% capacity) will be allowed in the ballpark for the start of the season, including the team's first seven games. (Although, that may change again soon after the mask mandate announcement yesterday.)

According to Baseball Almanac, in 2019, the average attendance for a Rockies game at Coors Field was 36,954.

Also, if you're looking for a job and want to be at the ballpark for free, Aramark is hiring.