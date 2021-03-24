Here’s What to Do With Your Broken Tree Branches in Cheyenne

Cheyenne residents whose trees were damaged in the recent snowstorm have options when it comes to getting rid of their broken branches, according to City Forester Mark Ellison.

Ellison says residents can do any of the following:

Take branches to the City of Cheyenne Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), free of charge (Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Call 632-5518 for more information. Make sure branches are cut into 4-foot lengths, are no larger than 10 inches in diameter, and are covered to prevent flying debris while transporting.

Hire an arborist company or lawn service to pick-up branches. A list of licensed arborists can be found at www.cheyennetrees.com

Have a neighbor, friend, or relative help you.

If you have a green yard waste container, branches will be picked up free of charge beginning Friday, April 9th and thereafter weekly; provided residents request a pick-up by calling Sanitation at 637-6440 and branches are cut in 4-foot lengths. Each yard waste customer is allowed one cubic yard (three feet by three feet by three feet) of tree branches per week.

Call Sanitation for a special pick-up. The current Sanitation minimum charge is $36.15 per the first cubic yard with each additional cubic yard charged at $24.05. Please place the branches next to the curb, not in the gutter, to prevent safety and drainage concerns. Branches should not be placed inside a yard waste container bin.

"During a significant weather event, the top priority for City Forestry crews is to keep City streets open," Ellison said in a press release.

"Due to limited resources, Forestry crews will only respond to fallen trees and branches that are blocking the roadway which the property owner is unable to remove," he added. "Property owners will be charged for tree and branch removal."