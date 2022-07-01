Here’s What’s Happening This 4th Of July Weekend In Cheyenne

We are smack dab in the heart of summer. We've made it. Make the most of it. It's also the 4th of July weekend, so there is no lack of events going on this weekend. We're about to be star spangle bannered and ready to go with fireworks, 5ks, live music, and more all weekend long. Let's go!

Fridays On The Plaza

If you're a fan of classic country and 70s Rock N' Roll, the show tonight will be right up your alley. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts with Extra Gold will be kicking off your party this weekend at 5:30.

Cheyenne Art Walk

Check out some awesome local art as you stroll through Downtown Cheyenne. It kicks off at 5 PM and runs until 8 PM. This month's featured artist is Tara Pappas. There's also an Open Mic at Paramount Cafe.

Live Music At Black Tooth

Gabriel Bruton will be performing live tonight from 6 PM to 9 PM. Grab an awesome locally brewed beer and enjoy some free tunes.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Nick Critchlow will hit up the Executive Lounge Tonight from 7 PM to 9 PM. Grab a nice cocktail and awesome meal to go with your live music.

Needs Inc. Food Pantry's Firecracker 5k

Get ready to help out Needs Inc, in their biggest fundraiser of the year with the Firecracker 5k. It's not too late to register, you can do that here.

Cheyenne 4th Of July Celebration

The grandstand at CFD will not be open for it this year, BUT, you can see the fireworks pretty much from anywhere in town.

