It's looking to be a gorgeous weekend in SE Wyoming, with Laramie estimated to have highs in or near the sixties Friday through Sunday. If you're looking for ways to enjoy your weekend, Laramie has plenty to offer. Check out this weekend's event lineup below.

Friday, May 6th

Astrology - University of Wyoming Planetarium

Explore the origins of astrology and why we don't rely on it today.

Time : 8 p.m.

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82072

: Cost : $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

$5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

Union Fest - University of Wyoming

Join University of Wyoming students in celebrating the end of the school year. The event features free food, fun activities, games, and live music by the Indie Rock band Echosmith.

Time : 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The University of Wyoming, Simpson's Plaza

: The University of Wyoming, Simpson's Plaza Cost: FREE

FREE

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Featuring the music of Jay Martin, Bad Daddy Bill, and Jon Gardzewleski.

Time : 8 p.m.

The Ruffed Up Duck

: The Ruffed Up Duck Cost: $5

$5

Saturday, May 7th

Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

Featuring a "family-friendly Kentucky Derby party to experience traditional Derby foods and drinks, fun games and activities with prizes, a great silent auction, and to have the opportunity to learn more about the historical, annual Kentucky Derby. This will also be the chance to live-view “the most exciting 2 minutes in sports”, all while supporting a mission trip to Zambia to work with some deserving deaf folks!" - Susan Gunderson

Time : 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

2130 E. Garfield St. Laramie, WY 82070

: 2130 E. Garfield St. Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE, donations encouraged.

FREE, donations encouraged.

Cinco de Mayo Car Show at the Lincoln Center

Muscle cars, pinatas, and dancing - what else could you want? Oh yeah, food and bouncy houses - they'll have those too.

Time : 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lincoln Community Center

: Lincoln Community Center Cost: FREE

FREE

Cinco de Mayo & Live Music At Lovejoy's Bar & Grill

Featuring the music of DJ PATO, plus beer and cocktail specials.

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Lovejoy's Bar & Grill

: Lovejoy's Bar & Grill Cost: FREE

FREE

Europe to the Stars - University of Wyoming Planetarium

Explore space through the work of the European Southern Observatory.

Time : 2:00 p.m

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82070

: Cost : $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

$5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

La Grande Fleur

La Grande Fluer is a Black Tie fundraiser for the Ivinson Memorial Hospital featuring a silent auction, social activities, and dinner. This year's theme is: “Laissez Les Bön Temps Rouler,” or, Let The Good Times Roll.

Time : 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

255 N. 30th St. Laramie, WY 82072

: 255 N. 30th St. Laramie, WY 82072 Cost: Varies

Varies

Liquid Sky: Indie Rock - University of Wyoming Planetarium

Watch vibrant color displays and dazzling patterns to the sound of Indie Rock music.

Time : 8:00 p.m

N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St. Laramie, WY 82070

: Cost : $5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

$5 for the public, $3 for UW students, staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, and children. Children under 5 are free.

Spring Art and Music

Enjoy art, music, and food at the Laramie Depot.

Time : 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot

: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot Cost: FREE

FREE

Live Music at the Cowboy Saloon

Featuring the music of Third Rail.

Time : 9:00 p.m.

The Cowboy Saloon

: The Cowboy Saloon Cost: Possible Cover Charge

Possible Cover Charge

Sunday, May 8th

Happy Hour Bingo at Alibi's

Bingo and drink specials. 10% of Bingo funds go to charity.

Time : 4:00 to 6 p.m.

: 4:00 to 6 p.m. Location :

: Cost: $2 a card, $5 for three cards.

$2 a card, $5 for three cards.

Mother's Day Activities

Laramie has plenty of Mother's Day events going on this weekend, both on Sunday and earlier in the weekend. Check out a list of options here.