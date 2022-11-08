Hey Laramie, A Booksale Is Happening This Weekend

Another book sale is happening and it will be the perfect time to get your holiday gifts for the bookworms in your life! Or maybe for yourself as well. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale this weekend!

Starting from Friday, November 11, the sale will not only be over the weekend but also until Monday, November 14, according to a release.

The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, artwork, and more. They will have a large number of books in a variety of languages and a good selection of vintage books in all genres.

The Event

Location: Basement of the Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th St. - on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue).

The hours of the sale are as follows:

Friday, November 11, 2:30 - 5:30 pm, Members Only Sale*

Saturday, November 12, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, November 13, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, November 14, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 50% off Day

*Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the library circulation desk or by visiting friends.acplwy.org.

Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household, or $50 per Benefactor.

New memberships and renewals can be purchased on the day of the sale.

About the Friends of the Albany County Public Library

Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a non-profit organization that raises funds to assist the library with purchasing new materials or hosting special events. We appreciate the many generous donations from the community!

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact fol_volunteercoordinator@acplwy.org.

Like us on Facebook for more information on Friends activities: facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, and don’t forget to visit the Book Nook located near the library entrance. Books are available for purchase any time the library is open.