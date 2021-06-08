How Big Is A Moose? Let This Tiktoker Show You…

Seeing a Moose in the wild is one of those awe-inspiring events that not many people get to experience.

Even those of us that live in Wyoming don't always have the opportunity to see these massive creatures out in the wild.

Moose generally live in mountainous regions, specifically near rivers (so you won't find them here in central Wyoming.

In Wyoming, the Moose population is estimated to be around 3,500 with the heaviest population centering around the Bridger- Teton National Forest region south of Jackson.

While perusing TikTok the other day I came across a video where the creator says "I didn't know MOOSE were this big!"

I DID know they were massive (I've had a full-grown bull Moose charge into my camping spot in the past) but found myself wondering exactly how big DO Moose get after watching this video.

It turns out that male Moose can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and from hoof to head can measure up to 10 feet.

No, that doesn't include their massive antlers.

Since we're already sharing fun facts about Moose let's add a few more.

Moose aren't generally violent, and most of the deaths caused by Moose are vehicle accidents rather than attacks.

That being said, they do become more aggressive than usual in the mating season (September and October).

If you see a Moose it's recommended that you slowly and quietly walk away and if you can, get into a protected space.

Whatever you do, don't try and scare them or throw anything at them, it'll just make things worse.

