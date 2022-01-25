How Dangerous It Looks to Drive Through Blowing Snow in Cheyenne

We all know that driving conditions can get pretty bad throughout the Wyoming winters. Especially if you're driving on the interstate at higher speeds. It's not just the slickness of the roads due to the winters that can create problems, but what about when there are high winds blowing snow every which way across the road making visibility decreased to the minimum. That's a scary thought. Someone even captured it in a video on TikTok.

Truck drivers typically have to deal with road conditions constantly throughout the winter in Wyoming and that's exactly what you'll see in this TikTok video. This particular driver probably didn't think the interstate was going to look like he was driving through the Planet Hoth ('The Empire Strikes Back' reference) when he initially pulled onto the road.

This particular video was taken back on December 30th of the past year, but it may as well be today with the amount of white stuff blowing around. The video was set to a very appropriate 'Reckless' from Seth Anthony as the user's Uncle drove through Cheyenne on the interstate. Those are definitely conditions no one wants to deal with on the highway, and certainly not the interstate, but it's definitely what could be encountered during the winters on I-80. Especially for any truck drivers that have to be out there on the road.

In the meantime, if you have to be out on the roads, slow down and take your time to get to your destination. Always watch out for slick spots and of course high winds that could very well cause blizzard conditions on the road. Stay safe out there this winter, Wyoming!

WYOMING PROUD: 10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know

WYOMING PROUD: The 5 Most Awesome Things Wyoming Gave The World

5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming Brand new to Wyoming? Wyoming is a unique place, so here are a few bits of information that may help your transition to the Cowboy State go a bit more smoothly.

- 5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming