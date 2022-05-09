The Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp bridge to Grand Avenue in Laramie has reopened three weeks ahead of schedule, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The exit was closed on Jan. 15, 2022, after a semi crashed into the bridge, causing significant structural damage.

WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says crews will be working this week to remove shoring, barriers, and traffic control.

She says traffic should expect lane closures on I-80 until the work is complete.