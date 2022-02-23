UPDATE: I-80 Reopens After Closure Due to Winter Conditions

3:12 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have once again forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 2 p.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews 12 to 14 hours to get the 100-mile stretch back open.

The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie have also been closed due to rolling closure.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.