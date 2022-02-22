I-80 Reopens After Closure Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Department of Transportation.

Much of I-80 was closed late Monday afternoon due to winter conditions and crashes.

Another round of snow is expected this evening through Thursday morning, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says accumulations will be light, with the exception being the Snowys and Sierra Madres.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

6AM 2/22 – Snow showers will end from west to east this morning before we see another round of prolonged, but light snow showers start back up this evening through Thursday morning. Accumulations will be light, with the exception being the Snowys/Sierra Madre Mountains where elevated snowfall accumulation are expected. The entire weather forecast area has been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning from today through Thursday morning due to wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero! For the most up-to-date forecast, please refer to weather.gov/CYS

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

