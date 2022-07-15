I mustache you a question? Who has the best beard or mustache in Cheyenne? Or, really, who has the best beard or mustache in the local area, I mean, this probably isn't confined to Cheyenne. I don't think they're checking your mustachio'd identification as you enter the contest. Oh yeah, there's a contest this weekend for the best beard or mustache.

It's a big weekend for urban art with Culture X in town. We have the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, Paint Slingers, Fridays On The Plaza, hip hop shows, and more all going on in one weekend. As part of Culture X, there is a beard and mustache contest.

If you're wanting to prove you have the best facial hair around, make sure you sign up for the event. Registration is at the Downtown Depot Plaza Saturday from 10 AM to 1:30 PM and the competition itself will be from 1:30 PM to 4:15 PM.

Now, I'm not real sure how the rules work for this competition, I don't think you'll have to lift weights with your mustache or beard(but you might, who knows) I don't think we're doing what they did back in the 90s that one time on that Ripley's Believe It Or Not Show. Don't ask me how I just remembered that. My mind is a leaking steel trap.

I think overall, this will be a great spectator event to check out Saturday while all the festivities are going on for Culture X. And, hey, you'll get to see some great beards and mustaches, that's fun!

