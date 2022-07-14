We all know that we are just days away from the start of this year's Daddy Of 'Em All. Cheyenne Frontier Days is literally just around the corner and everyone seems to be stoked for the events to come whether it's the rodeos, the food, the carnival, or the concert lineup. Just today, one of Wyoming's very own that happens to be performing at this year's CFD took time to tease his show.

Ian Munsick, originally from Sheridan, WY, seems as hyped as anyone for this year's Frontier Nights concert lineup. And why wouldn't he be? He's part of it! Munsick will be one of the openers on July 24th before Parker McCollum headlines the night. Brett Kissel will also be one of the openers for that night.

Munsick seems hyped up for what's to come as he's sporting a 'Wyoming Cowgirls' t-shirt in true loyal Wyoming fashion and gave them a 'Go Cowgirls' and for the men, a 'Go Cowboys'! Check out the video below.

You heard the man! It is going to be a 'hometown throwdown'!

Of course, the concert lineup for Frontier Nights kicks off on July 22nd, and continues the 23rd, 24th, 27th, 28th, 29th, and closes out on the 30th. And as a refresher, feel free to refer to the list below as the scheduled lineup:

July 22nd - Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett & John Morgan

July 23rd - Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

July 24th - Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel

July 27th - Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28th - Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly

July 29th - Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30th - Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

The concert lineup for the Daddy Of 'Em All kicks off in just one week, Cheyenne! The party's about to start!

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021