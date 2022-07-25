In case you missed out on opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, or any of the shows from the first weekend of the festival, we can try and give you a taste of what you missed...without actually giving you a taste of any of the festival food, because that would be tough to do via the internet. But you can see how Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, and John Morgan rocked the stage at Frontier Park this past Friday night.

They all came out ready to command the stage for the opening night of the Daddy Of 'Em All and did they ever! They set the tone for the weekend in style and the vibes from the opening show had everyone in attendance buzzing in anticipation for the shows to come over the rest of the weekend.

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett & John Morgan

If you survived the first night, or the rest of the weekend for that matter, pace yourself because there is certainly more to come throughout this entire week! The remaining concert schedule is as follows:

July 27 - Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28 - Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly

July 29 - Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30 - Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

Even with the awesome performances we've seen so far, we can't wait for more! The party continues all this week, Cheyenne!

