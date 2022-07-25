ICYMI: Jason Aldean & Others Rocked the Opening Night of Concerts at CFD
In case you missed out on opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, or any of the shows from the first weekend of the festival, we can try and give you a taste of what you missed...without actually giving you a taste of any of the festival food, because that would be tough to do via the internet. But you can see how Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, and John Morgan rocked the stage at Frontier Park this past Friday night.
They all came out ready to command the stage for the opening night of the Daddy Of 'Em All and did they ever! They set the tone for the weekend in style and the vibes from the opening show had everyone in attendance buzzing in anticipation for the shows to come over the rest of the weekend.
Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett & John Morgan
If you survived the first night, or the rest of the weekend for that matter, pace yourself because there is certainly more to come throughout this entire week! The remaining concert schedule is as follows:
- July 27 - Kid Rock with Night Ranger
- July 28 - Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly
- July 29 - Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson
- July 30 - Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane
Even with the awesome performances we've seen so far, we can't wait for more! The party continues all this week, Cheyenne!
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021
Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis' CFD Pancake Breakfasts 2021
- Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast 2021
READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days