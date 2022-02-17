If a Josh Allen Musical was On Your 2022 Bingo Card, You Win!

There's been quite a few things that have received the 'turn it into a musical' treatment that we probably would never think might happen. For instance, 'Spider-Man', 'Back To The Future', and Green Day's album, 'American Idiot'; all of those have been turned into musicals. And here's another one that you may not have thought would become a musical, it's former University of Wyoming quarterback and current Buffalo Bills phenom, Josh Allen.

You read that right, if you had the former UW gun slinging quarterback becoming a musical in on your 2022 BINGO card, you've won already since I'm sure no one else did.

In Buffalo, NY, at a festival which happens to be the 31st Annual Buffalo Quickies festival of short plays, one of those short plays is called, '17: THE UNOFFICIAL JOSH ALLEN MUSICAL'. The musical is currently rehearsing in Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre.

According to WKBW-TV in Buffalo, NY, the musical is a collaboration from a husband and wife, Philip Farugia and Amy Jakiel. They have created the musical, which includes three songs throughout the production of the short story. The story is about two guys wanting to play the Madden Football video game with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

And based on some social media accounts, this seems to be receiving some buzz:

This Conservatarian General guy is really trying hard to get some tickets to that show. He's tweeted about it twice!

But the Josh Allen Musical is a thing in Buffalo, NY. Why don't we bring it to Wyoming? Any takers?

The Buffalo Quickies festival kicks off (pun) February 24th and runs through (a couple of tackles) all the way through March 19th (I'm done with football puns, I promise). If you're a die hard Bills Mafia Josh Allen fan from Wyoming, I know you're out there, you can snag some tickets by going to the Alleyway Theatre's website.

The way things are going, it's only a matter of time before there's a Cheyenne Frontier Days musical. Not just concerts, a whole production based on the entire festival. I just gave someone who likes theatre an idea. Patent pending...

