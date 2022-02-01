As we are reaching February 2nd once again, we are reminded that whether or not we get to experience more winter or an early spring and it all depends on a rodent and his shadow. At least, that's according to folklore anyway. But what if we end up experiencing what Bill Murray aka Phil Connors did in Cheyenne tomorrow? It will never ever be warm again!

In the 1993 film 'Groundhog Day', Murray plays Phil Connors, a regionally local weatherman in Punxsutawney, PA, who gets stuck reliving the same day over and over and over again. It's a never ending loop of February 2nd as he wakes up to an alarm clock blaring the sound of Sonny & Cher's 'I Got You Babe'. This is all a complete spoiler alert by the way.

But let's throw out the immutable laws of physics and the space time continuum and pose a 'What if' situation. What if we get stuck in that same time loop tomorrow in southeast Wyoming? If so, there's a lot of factors to consider about that one day you'll have to relive as Connors did in the film. But what about the weather. The wind chill for tomorrow in Cheyenne is supposed to maintain a reading in the negatives throughout the day. So if we wind up reliving Groundhog Day over and over and over again, it will never ever be warm again.

According to AccuWeather, the wind chills are expected to be right at or below zero for pretty much every hour tomorrow. If we relive that over and over again, it'll be like living in North Dakota. I've lived there before, I know how that is and we don't want it.

Hey, stranger things have happened since the 2020s started. In fact, in a thing that seems very 2022 and also unfortunate for one particular groundhog, the groundhog that they have this type of ceremony for in New Jersey passed away.

Hopefully, we're able to make it through tomorrow (February 2nd) and wake up the next day and we won't hear 'I Got You Babe' playing on an alarm clock radio. If you do, then someone is likely playing a horrible joke on you. So bundle up and brave the weather for the 24 hour period, Cheyenne! Hopefully, it only lasts that long anyway.

