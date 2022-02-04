Special Delivery: CRMC Delivers Five Babies on 2/2/22

"Twosday" was a busy day in the maternity ward at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with five babies being born.

"We average about three births per day," said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Baker. "So (2/2/22) was busier than normal."

Baker says the hospital delivered four boys and a girl, four of whom are pictured above with their parents.

While it would have been "two cool" had any of the couples had twins or any of the Groundhog Day babies been born at 2:22 or 22:22, that just wasn't in the cards.

Baker says all of the moms and babies are doing well.

