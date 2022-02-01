Wednesday, February 2nd is Groundhog Day. And let's all hope that it's not a Bill Murray Groundhog Day situation where we end up repeating the same day over and over again (spoiler alert). That's a discussion for another time, but first, if the groundhog is smart, there should be no way he's going to attempt to come out to see its shadow in Cheyenne for a few reasons.

Why would the groundhog want to come up with snow being everywhere? That means not only does he have to come out of the hole he's already dug into, but then he has to burrow (not Joe) his way through the cold snow. That's a cold task! He doesn't want to have to do that. He's just going to keep chillin' figuratively in his own spot where he's going to be comfortable.

In case you haven't looked at a recent forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures are going to be even colder than they were today. The Winter Storm Warning continues through tomorrow and the high temperature for Groundhog Day is going to be around 11, with a low tomorrow night around -9 and wind chills dipping around -20. Why would the groundhog want to come up for that? Even if he likes the snow, he probably hates the Wyoming wind just as much as us.

Let's be honest, the groundhog isn't any more excited about the 2020s so far than we are. Didn't you notice in the last two pics, how angry he looks? He's not coming out when he can stay in the ground where it's at least a little warmer. I would probably do the same thing. That way you're more comfortable, you don't have to worry about being around anyone, and you can just DoorDash for some food to be delivered to his spot in the ground. Of course, I doubt that groundhogs have learned how to use apps, or smartphones for that matter. But if they can predict whether or not winter is going to be even longer, then they're probably evolving more than we know.

So there it is. The groundhog is not even going to make an appearance this year in Cheyenne. But hey, can you really blame him?

