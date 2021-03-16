All Four ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies To Get 4K Ultra HD Release

This summer, every single Indiana Jones movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD Digital Blu-Ray for the first time ever. Paramount’s decision to release the set of all four movies lines up with the 40th anniversary of the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Raiders, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull have each gotten Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio upgrades. According to a statement from Paramount, “each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image.” Acclaimed sound designer Ben Burtt remixed the audio at Skywalker Sound, and all picture work has been approved by Steven Spielberg.

Not only will the classic adventure films look and sound fantastic, but they will also include some additional bonus materials. The set comes wrapped in collectible packaging, complete with a behind-the scenes booklet. There's also a whopping seven hours of bonus content, which is listed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

-From Jungle to Desert

-From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

-The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

-The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

-The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

-The Stunts of Indiana Jones

-The Sound of Indiana Jones

-The Music of Indiana Jones

-The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

-Raiders: The Melting Face!

-Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

-Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

-Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

-Indy’s Friends and Enemies

-Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

-The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of theCrystal Skull) (HD)

-Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The complete Indiana Jones Blu-Ray box set will be available on June 8, 2021.

Gallery — The Craziest DVD and Blu-Ray Box Sets: