Knuckles Confirmed For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ By Set Photos

Knuckles the Echidna will be in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as revealed by a photo from the set of the movie. Rumors of Knuckles’ inclusion in the Paramount-produced sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog have been floating around for a while now, and it looks like fans can finally confirm these speculations.

The photo, which has been making its way around Twitter, depicts a crew member setting up life-size models of Sonic, Knuckles, and Miles “Tails” Prower. Fans have praised the accuracy of Knuckles’ design, which resembles his appearance in the Sega video game series.

Check out the first-look image below:

The look of these characters is a vast improvement since the very first rendering of Sonic for the big screen. Visually, it seems as if the franchise has found its groove. The character designs capture the energy as their video game counterparts, but aren’t so cartoon-y that they're distracting.

Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic, with Jim Carrey and James Marsden reprising their live-action roles of Dr. Robotnik and Tom Wachowski, respectively. The voices behind Knuckles and Tails are yet to be announced. Jason Momoa has supposedly been offered the role of Knuckles, but has not made a public decision about whether or not he will accept.

Filming on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is expected to wrap up this spring. Paramount currently plans to release the movie on April 8, 2022. After its theatrical window, both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and its predecessor will be made available on Paramount+.

