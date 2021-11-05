‘Indiana Jones 5’ Crew Member Found Dead On Location

Walt Disney Studios has confirmed that an Indiana Jones 5 crew member has been found dead on location in Morocco. Nic Cupac, who was a part of the camera crew, passed away in his hotel room. His death didn't occur on set, nor, reportedly was it production-related.

Cupac had only joined the crew fairly recently, working as a grip on the second unit team. The crew was specifically shooting in the city of Fes when Cupac — only 54 — was found dead. The Sun first reported the news earlier this week, mentioning that he was thought to have died of “natural causes.” Disney has since reaffirmed the news, although they were not able to announce a cause of death at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” reads Disney's statement (via New York Post). “His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

Over the years, Cupac built up an impressive resume, working on films such as Jurassic Park as well as the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises. In the days leading up to his death, he was working with more than 100 crew members to prepare for the filming of a major stunt scene involving a rickshaw.

The still untitled Indiana Jones 5 has faced a series of obstacles during its ongoing production, including several Covid-related delays, flight bans, and a severe shoulder injury sustained by star Harrison Ford. Originally supposed to hit theaters in July 2021, then July 2022, the movie is now scheduled for release in summer of 2023.