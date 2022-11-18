To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.

But the movie is now just a handful of months away, so expect to start seeing and hearing a lot more about this movie, which was directed by James Mangold and written by Mangold with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. (This marks the first Indiana Jones that wasn’t directed by Steven Spielberg or written in part by George Lucas.) Empire Magazine is promising a big cover story in their latest issue, and while they’ve yet to reveal any of its contents, they did share the magazine’s cover — which features our first full look at Ford back in costume as the now 80-year-old Indiana Jones.

Ford last played Indiana Jones back in 2008, in the poorly-received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. A fifth film was mentioned way back then, but only came together in the last several years, after Spielberg finally decided he did not want to direct the movie and Mangold was brought on to replace him. (Spielberg remains a producer on the project.)

Not much is known about the film’s story yet, although at least part is set in 1960s New York City, as evidenced by the other cover of this month’s Empire, which is a painting of Indy in Manhattan, looking out at the Chrysler Building.

I don’t know what he thinks that whip is going to do on Lexington Avenue...

Empire’s new issue will have more exclusive images from the film as well as interviews with Mangold, the Butterworths, Ford, and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30, 2023.

