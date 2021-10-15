As Indiana Jones 5 continues to film under wraps, newly leaked set images may give us another clue as to what’s going on in Harrison Ford's latest outing as the famed explorer. The currently untitled project, which is helmed by James Mangold, has been rumored to involve time travel, and the on-set photos seem to suggest just that.

On Thursday, The Daily Mail released a series of behind-the-scenes images from the Indiana Jones 5 set in Sicily. A couple reveal a group of gladiator-like Roman soldiers rowing a massive boat by a river. This further suggests that the plot of Indiana Jones 5 will somehow incorporate a trip back in time. It's hard to imagine a different scenario, unless Indy and his gang stumbled onto a movie set for a historical epic? The new photos also show Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character — who serves as assistant to Indiana Jones — lifting him up by the shoulders.

Back in July, a different round of on-set images were shared by The Glasgow Times, depicting the streets of 1960s New York following the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts after their successful moon landing. Since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull took place in 1957, placing Indiana Jones 5 in the late ’60s would reflect the actual passage of time that has occurred between the two movies.

Now, the addition of Roman soldiers adds a completely new element into the mix. It is very likely that Indiana Jones will use the Space Race of the 1960s as its backdrop, but that doesn't mean a blast to the past is out of the question. Indiana Jones 4 very seriously introduced aliens from other dimensions, so nothing is off the table.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

The 12 Worst Continuity Errors In Popular Movies Just because a movie is a classic doesn’t mean it can’t have a couple mistakes in it — and here is the proof.