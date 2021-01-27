‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director Hints at 1960s New York Setting

What’s that? Do I hear the distant sounds of John Williams music on the wind? That must mean another Indiana Jones sequel is slowly drawing nearer. That, or 10 months without leaving my house has finally driven me totally insane.

Or maybe it’s both! Because while I may be losing my mind, a fifth Indiana Jones is definitely in the works. James Mangold, of Logan and Ford v Ferrari fame, is writing and directing the movie. Little is known about his concept beyond the fact that Harrison Ford will return once again as the one (and, for now at least, only) Indiana Jones. But the director seemingly revealed one small but important detail in a recent tweet, when he complemented the classic band the Velvet Underground and said “Note — I’m mentally living in ’60s NYC right now cause that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place.”

Twitter

Mangold does have other projects in development right now but he specifically says all his films are set in this location. It’s also obvious that if the last Indy film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in 1957, and the new movie is being made about 12 years after that movie was released, then Indiana Jones 5 is almost certainly set at the end of the 1960s — when the Velvet Underground were near their peak. (That’s the year their self-titled third album was released, featuring songs like “Candy Says” and “What Goes On.”)

The Indiana Jones movies have traveled all over the world, visiting locations like Peru, Egypt, China, India, and Italy, but New York City would be a totally new spot for them to explore. It could be really fun to see straight-laced Professor Jones wandering through the Village, encountering hippies and burnouts. Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.