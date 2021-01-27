What Are The Best Pet Names In Cheyenne?

This is the type of research I love to do. Anything to do with dogs! First off, I have two great dogs, with, what I would say, are great dog names, Jolene(yes, Dolly) and Brewer(we like craft beer). People love to sing Jolene to Jolene, and I don't hate it. But, my love for my dogs and pretty much every dog I meet, lead me to wonder, what are the best dog names in Cheyenne? Facebook did not let me down.

I figured that since I had so many submissions and so many great answers, I should share what our listeners though. I'll keep it to a top 10, but it isn't an easy task. People in Cheyenne are great at naming their pets. Here are the top 10 in no particular order.

Godzilla The Cat

Bourbon The Dog(Ok, might be some Kentucky bias here)

Dufus The Great Dane

His brother, Sir Poops A Lot

Adobo The Dog

Xena The Warrior Dog Princess(I'm reaching, I know)

Mogwai The Dog(gotta love the Gremlin's throwback)

Loki The Dog(great pet name for all!)

Iggy Pop The Cat

Wrecker The Rescue Dog

There were so many great pet names, it was tough to pick just 10. If I had to pick a favorite, it would obviously be Sir Poops A Lot. I'm not saying it's the best, I'm just saying that it made me laugh and that's what matters to me.

