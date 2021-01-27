What Are The Best Pet Names In Cheyenne?
This is the type of research I love to do. Anything to do with dogs! First off, I have two great dogs, with, what I would say, are great dog names, Jolene(yes, Dolly) and Brewer(we like craft beer). People love to sing Jolene to Jolene, and I don't hate it. But, my love for my dogs and pretty much every dog I meet, lead me to wonder, what are the best dog names in Cheyenne? Facebook did not let me down.
I figured that since I had so many submissions and so many great answers, I should share what our listeners though. I'll keep it to a top 10, but it isn't an easy task. People in Cheyenne are great at naming their pets. Here are the top 10 in no particular order.
- Godzilla The Cat
- Bourbon The Dog(Ok, might be some Kentucky bias here)
- Dufus The Great Dane
- His brother, Sir Poops A Lot
- Adobo The Dog
- Xena The Warrior Dog Princess(I'm reaching, I know)
- Mogwai The Dog(gotta love the Gremlin's throwback)
- Loki The Dog(great pet name for all!)
- Iggy Pop The Cat
- Wrecker The Rescue Dog
There were so many great pet names, it was tough to pick just 10. If I had to pick a favorite, it would obviously be Sir Poops A Lot. I'm not saying it's the best, I'm just saying that it made me laugh and that's what matters to me.
